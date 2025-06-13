Edmonds SNOKING AAUW awards $12,000 in scholarships
Friday, June 13, 2025
- Truc nhi Truong from Everett High School
- Lucia Garcia-Mendez from Edmonds College
- Camille Orego from Washington State University Everett
- Emma Guthrie from Marysville Getchell High School
- Brooklyn Nuttall from Marysville Getchell High School
- Kristy Thien Ly Ho from Cascade High School was unable to attend
Edmonds SnoKing AAUW raises money throughout the year for their AE3 Foundation in order to award these scholarships.
