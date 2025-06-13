Edmonds SNOKING AAUW awards $12,000 in scholarships

Truc nhi Truong from Everett High School

Lucia Garcia-Mendez from Edmonds College

Camille Orego from Washington State University Everett

Emma Guthrie from Marysville Getchell High School

Brooklyn Nuttall from Marysville Getchell High School

Kristy Thien Ly Ho from Cascade High School was unable to attend





Edmonds SnoKing AAUW raises money throughout the year for their AE3 Foundation in order to award these scholarships.

At a scholarship recognition event held at Edmonds College on Saturday, June 7, 2025, $2,000 college scholarships were awarded to six deserving young women.