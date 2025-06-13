Edmonds SNOKING AAUW awards $12,000 in scholarships

Friday, June 13, 2025

Scholarship winners (L-R):
  • Truc nhi Truong from Everett High School
  • Lucia Garcia-Mendez from Edmonds College
  • Camille Orego from Washington State University Everett
  • Emma Guthrie from Marysville Getchell High School
  • Brooklyn Nuttall from Marysville Getchell High School
  • Kristy Thien Ly Ho from Cascade High School was unable to attend
At a scholarship recognition event held at Edmonds College on Saturday, June 7, 2025, $2,000 college scholarships were awarded to six deserving young women. 

Edmonds SnoKing AAUW raises money throughout the year for their AE3 Foundation in order to award these scholarships. 


