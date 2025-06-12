Blood Donors needed as summer starts

By Tom Petersen, A+

Before you leave on your own adventures, please consider finding a Bloodworks Northwest mobile drive, or drop into one of the area donor centers before you go.





Donating blood is safe and quick . . . and necessary: there's no substitute, and the need never lets up.





Whole blood can be donated every eight weeks; much-needed platelets and plasma can be donated more frequently at the Lynnwood and North Seattle donor centers.





In Shoreline and surrounding communities, there are nine mobile events during the rest of June, with many more in Seattle, Bellevue and Everett.







6/16, OrangeTheory Fitness, Bothell, 10:00-4:00

6/17, Northshore Utility District, Kenmore, 9:00-3:00

6/18, AT&T Bothell, 9:00-3:00

6/25, Fircrest School, Shoreline, 9:00-3:00

6/27, Greenwood Senior Center, Seattle, 10:00-4:00

6/28, Progressive Performance, Woodinville, 8:30-2:30

6/30, Edmonds Waterfront Center (aka Senior Center), 9:00-3:00

7/1, Providence-Swedish Hospital, Edmonds, 9:00-3:00 Go to Look for a time a place that works for you:Go to www.bloodworksnw.org for full addresses and to make an appointment, or call 1-800-398-7888.





Donors can be as young as 16-17 years old with written parental permission, but must weigh 125 lbs.





Donating blood is more fun when friends do it together; Bloodworks is always seeking first-time donors, and hopes experienced donors make it a regular habit.







It's a well-understood pattern: blood donations drop off during the Summer months, as people travel and have other kinds of fun, while the need for blood increases, for people having elective surgeries and revelers who overdo it.