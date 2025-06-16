No Kings protest largest gathering ever held in Lake Forest Park

"No Kings" "Melt the ICE"

By Donna Hawkey, Photos by Elizabeth Simmons O'Neill By Donna Hawkey, Photos by Elizabeth Simmons O'Neill





Chief of Police Mike Harden, City of Lake Forest Park, who provided the estimate, said, "In all the over 25 years I’ve worked in Lake Forest Park, I’ve never seen anything like this.” He also praised the crowd of protestors for their peaceful and respectful behavior.

Young protestors with their own wisdom to share.

Signs displayed varied messages, but a strong sense of community and commitment to each other unified the crowd, underscoring a shared belief in the importance of protecting democracy. Signs displayed varied messages, but a strong sense of community and commitment to each other unified the crowd, underscoring a shared belief in the importance of protecting democracy.





A message for friends from friends.



“Going to a protest makes you feel empowered and like you’re making a difference. For me, the most important part is seeing all the other people there that feel the same way that you do and knowing that together, we can effect change,” said Lake Forest Park Resident Alison H.





All generations bring their wisdom.

This unprecedented modern era has seen “NO KINGS” emerge as a powerful cry against authoritarian cruelty and corruption. Similar protests are taking place across the state and the county, demonstrating the collective strength of united voices. This unprecedented modern era has seen “NO KINGS” emerge as a powerful cry against authoritarian cruelty and corruption. Similar protests are taking place across the state and the county, demonstrating the collective strength of united voices.





LFP resident tuba player and many drummers attended, bringing an upbeat spirit to the crowd.

also incorporated a food drive into the protest for Hopelink, collecting donations to support those impacted by the current administration. LFP-Voices for Justice also incorporated ainto the protest for Hopelink, collecting donations to support those impacted by the current administration.





Families coming together and standing up for their beliefs.

“We won't stop,” stated organizers, encouraging the public to stay informed about future protests in Lake Forest Park and surrounding areas through “We won't stop,” stated organizers, encouraging the public to stay informed about future protests in Lake Forest Park and surrounding areas through indivisible.org and mobilize.us . For direct contact with Lake Forest Park-Voices for Justice email lfpvoices@gmail.com







An estimated 1,800 to 2,000 attendees gathered on Bothell Way for an historic “NO KINGS” event on Saturday, June 14, 2025 which was organized by resident driven, Lake Forest Park-Voices for Justice.