More information from Shoreline No Kings protest
Monday, June 16, 2025
|Besides the line of protestors on both sides of Aurora, two lines of marchers were behind them on the Interurban Trail
Editor's note: It's very difficult to estimate crowd sizes. We try to err on the conservative side and wait for more definite information, so yesterday's article reported "hundreds."
The Shoreline crowds were on both sides of Aurora from 175th to 185th.
Besides the line waving signs on the east side of the street, there were lines of marchers going both directions on the interurban trail.
Concern for democracy and the certainty that there is no room for Donald Trump acting like a king brought out an estimated 2,000+ people to the "No Kings" rally Saturday in Shoreline.
The turnout exceeded by many times the number originally expected by organizers.
Attendees young and old, of all races and walks of life, many using wheelchairs or pushing strollers, and holding signs and flags or dogs on leashes spilled out from the Park at Town Center (aka Sculpture Park), and lined both sides of Aurora Ave N from just above N 175th Street all the way to N 185th Street.
Following brief remarks, a large contingent marched a shorter route, being sure not to block crosswalks or hold up drivers, so many of whom showed support by honking horns.
In her remarks, Everyday Activists founder Sandy Labyris, the event's organizing group, noted several key landmarks in our nation's history, from overthrowing the British monarchy (250 years ago), abolishing slavery, (160 years ago), winning women the right to vote (100 years ago), passing the Civil Rights Act (60 years ago), to marriage equality becoming the law of the land (10 years ago), and leading the crowd in a chant after each, "And we're not going back!"
|Mayor Chris Roberts
spoke at the rally
"We were thrilled that Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts was able to deliver a few remarks," said Labyris.
Participants donated many boxes worth of food and toiletry donations for Hopelink, and many also patronized local businesses and tried to minimize impact on them by parking elsewhere or taking public transit, and not blocking driveway access.
One nearby church also graciously offered the use of its restroom facilities for attendees.
Following the rally, volunteers patrolled both the greenway and the far side of Aurora to pick up trash that might have been left by rallygoers (almost none) or already there, pitching in to help keep and build a community that stands up for itself and others.
The Shoreline "No Kings" rally was one of thousands around the state and across the country. Early estimates put total participation at 5 million, a figure that is likely to grow as more reports come in. (There were 80 cities scheduled for Washington state)
Organizers hope both regularly scheduled events and more focused efforts will turn protest into reaffirmation of democratic and Constitutional principals, and better, more just and equitable outcomes for all.
|No Kings except salmon!
