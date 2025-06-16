City of Shoreline and Shoreline Chamber of Commerce announce creation of Shoreline World Cup committee





We are excited to announce the formation of the official Shoreline World Cup Committee and co-chairs, Shoreline Councilmember, Betsy Robertson and Treasurer of the Shoreline Chamber, Jess Brammer.



SHORELINE KIDS ‘MINI’ WORLD CUP







When: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Where: Shoreline A/B Fields, 19030 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

What: 5v5 soccer tournament for boys and girls teams under-9 to under-12

Register here TEAMS & SPONSORS NEEDED before the registration deadline on June 28! Kicking off our celebration, the Shoreline World Cup Committee is working with Seattle Youth Sports Association (SYSA) to host its first annual Kids ‘Mini’ World Cup soccer tournament. Celebrating the spirit of the game and the unity it brings, this event is about community, competition, and connection.before the registration deadline on June 28!









In addition to having support from the Seattle FWC26 organization and their commitment to provide fun SWAG for fans and participants, the following Shoreline residents have confirmed as sponsors:

Betsy Robertson, Shoreline Councilmember

Kevin Barrett, President, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce

Darryl Miller, Fidalgo Coffee

Vic Falcon, Seattle Soccer Shots About the Shoreline World Cup Committee:



With 750,000 fans expected to visit our region in 2026, there is an estimated $929 million in economic activity projected for King County and more than $100 million in state and local tax revenue. The tournament hopes to highlight the diversity in our community. Sponsorships will cover the $150 entry fee and support access to the event for all who want to play. The only limitation, 32 total teams (4 per gender/age group), so grab your squad and register today!In addition to having support from the Seattle FWC26 organization and their commitment to provide fun SWAG for fans and participants, the following Shoreline residents have confirmed as sponsors:With 750,000 fans expected to visit our region in 2026, there is an estimated $929 million in economic activity projected for King County and more than $100 million in state and local tax revenue.





The 2026 World Cup is an unprecedented moment for local businesses and our community and the Shoreline World Cup Committee is dedicated to ensuring our city has a say in shaping how our city feels and embraces this global event.





SHORELINE — Nestled between two of the North American cities hosting the FIFA World Cup, Shoreline, Washington, is positioned to have hundreds of thousands of visitors pass through our community in 2026.In anticipation of this global event and economic opportunity, the City of Shoreline and Shoreline Chamber of Commerce launched a coordinated effort earlier this year to aggregate, coordinate and distribute information at a series of community events.Local businesses, cultural organizations, youth sports, neighborhoods and neighboring cities are now working together on several community-wide concepts to harness the energy and shape how the World Cup plays out in our city.