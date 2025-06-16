P.E.O. honors Shorecrest senior

Monday, June 16, 2025

Cambria Metcalf-Lindenburger receives the STAR scholarship
from Sharon Wilson, Education Chair of P.E.O. Chapter AO

Cambria Metcalf-Lindenburger, a graduating senior at Shorecrest High School, received a STAR scholarship from P.E.O., an international women’s organization with local chapters in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park that supports women in reaching their higher education goals with scholarships, loans, and grants.

The STAR scholarship recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school young women planning to pursue post-secondary education who demonstrate excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics, and potential for success.

At the Shorecrest Track Awards Banquet on May 28, 2025 Karen Dixon, President of P.E.O. Chapter AO, also presented Ms. Metcalf-Lindenburger with a local scholarship made possible by a bequest from Dorothy Bostrom, a deceased member of the chapter.


