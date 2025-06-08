London Bridge Studio in Shoreline is offering studio tours this summer

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Don’t miss your chance to experience our one of a kind studio tours this Summer! 

London Bridge Studio has been in the Ballinger business district since 1985. 

Get a behind the scenes look at where iconic albums by Pearl Jam, Temple of The Dog, Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore, Fleet Foxes, Dave Matthews Band, Death Cab for Cutie, One Republic and so many more were made! 

Or take one of our VIP tours for an even more intimate and in depth experience! Spots are limited, visit www.londonbridgestudiotour.com for more details and to book today!


