Get Ready to Light Up the Night - Seafair Torchlight Parade July 26, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Seafair Torchlight Parade

Join us Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm at the Seattle Waterfront for the return of the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade. 

With a new nighttime start and a refreshed route, the parade will light up the city with illuminated floats, cultural performances, marching bands, and beloved Seafair favorites in a dazzling celebration of community spirit.

The event is free but reserved seating is available with ticket purchase. tickets here


