Get Ready to Light Up the Night - Seafair Torchlight Parade July 26, 2025
Sunday, June 8, 2025
|Seafair Torchlight Parade
Join us Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 7:30pm to 10:30pm at the Seattle Waterfront for the return of the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade.
With a new nighttime start and a refreshed route, the parade will light up the city with illuminated floats, cultural performances, marching bands, and beloved Seafair favorites in a dazzling celebration of community spirit.
The event is free but reserved seating is available with ticket purchase. tickets here
