Help the Parkwood Neighborhood Association paint over the graffiti on their restroom mural Sunday

Help restore the mural, defaced by spray paint

In September 2015, the In September 2015, the Parkwood Neighborhood Association (PNA) hired artist Michiko Tanaka of Seattle to design and paint a mural on the outside walls of the restroom in Twin Ponds Park.









Now the mural has been defaced by some person with a can of spray paint.





Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 3pm PNA volunteers will be painting over the graffiti on the Twin Ponds Park mural.





Anyone who wants to help restore the mural is welcome to join. Even if you can only stay for a short time, any help is appreciated!





Parking lot for Twins Pond Park is on the southwest corner of N 155th & 1st Ave NE. From the parking lot - if you look due south, you can see the restroom building.











