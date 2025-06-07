All-Veteran Art Exhibit; You're invited to meet the artists Saturday

Saturday, June 7, 2025


Artist Reception
Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 11am-1pm

ShoreLake Arts is proud to partner with Operation Art to Heal to bring to our community an all-veteran art show that underlines the message 'Art Saves'. 

This six artist show brings a wide range of topics from nature scenes, to whimsical worlds, to sharing their journey. We hope you'll stop by on Saturday to meet the artists and see their work up close.

If you're not familiar, Operation Art to Heal is a part of the Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program focusing on art and healing for veterans. 

Their goal is to assist veterans to combat veteran suicide, to help veterans heal from PTSD, depression and anxiety from war and military sexual trauma. To read more: pnwveteranassist.org


