LFP puts affordable housing in the “parking lot” for later
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Lake Forest Park plans to defer affordable housing policies using a "parking lot” for later consideration. The city plans to meet only the minimum Middle Housing and ADU state mandates.
By Oliver J. Moffat
To address the housing crisis, state law requires Lake Forest Park to update its zoning rules to allow missing middle housing types (such as duplexes) and permit at least two accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in all neighborhoods where only single-family homes were previously allowed.
|An image presented to the LFP City Council shows the types of middle housing that would be allowed in the city’s previously single-family zones.
The LFP city council discussed recommended code changes from the Planning Commission to allow Middle Housing and ADUs on Monday, June 9, with a public hearing scheduled for Thursday, June 12.
The Planning Commission recommended focusing on meeting only the bare minimum state requirements.
Speaking as the liaison to the Planning Commission, Councilmember Jon Lebo said, “I think they came down on an approach that addresses the baseline State guideline requirements.” He expressed comfort with this approach, stating, "I think that's really appropriate for where we are today."
The planning commission deferred affordable housing incentives (such as height or lot coverage bonuses, reduced parking minimums, faster permit reviews, or fee waivers for affordable units) to a "parking lot” for possible consideration sometime in the future.
|A graphic presented to the LFP City Council shows how many units the city plans to allow per lot
Councilmember Semra Riddle wanted to ensure the “parking lot” items wouldn’t be forgotten. “I think we're throwing a lot of things on a parking lot. I think maybe if we could have sort of a list that maybe you could share out, or someone can share out after the meetings to make sure that we all got our parking lot items on there,” she said.
Under the Middle Housing law, small cities like LFP must allow at least two homes per lot. The state’s ADU law says small cities must also allow at least two ADUs.
Currently, LFP forbids “middle housing” types (like duplexes) and only allows one ADU in its “single-family" zones. The draft code changes rename those zones to “low-density residential" and will allow duplexes and up to two ADUs per single-family home but prohibit ADUs on lots already developed with duplexes or other middle housing types.
The city must adopt new middle housing and ADU regulations by June 30, 2025; otherwise, the state’s “model ordinance” will preempt the city's regulations and take effect.
A public hearing on these amendments is scheduled for the City Council meeting on Thursday, June 12, with adoption planned by June 30. Information on providing written and verbal input is available on the City’s website.
0 comments:
Post a Comment