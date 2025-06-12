LFP puts affordable housing in the “parking lot” for later

Lake Forest Park plans to defer affordable housing policies using a "parking lot” for later consideration. The city plans to meet only the minimum Middle Housing and ADU state mandates.



By Oliver J. Moffat



To address the housing crisis, state law requires Lake Forest Park to update its zoning rules to allow missing middle housing types (such as duplexes) and permit at least two accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in all neighborhoods where only single-family homes were previously allowed.





An image presented to the LFP City Council shows the types of middle housing that would be allowed in the city’s previously single-family zones.

The LFP city council discussed recommended code changes from the Planning Commission to allow Middle Housing and ADUs on



The Planning Commission recommended focusing on meeting only the bare minimum state requirements.



Speaking as the liaison to the Planning Commission, Councilmember Jon Lebo



