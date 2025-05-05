LFP Planning Commission public hearing on middle housing and ADUs May 13, 2025

PUBLIC NOTICE - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF LAKE FOREST PARK PLANNING COMMISSION

The City of Lake Forest Park is in the process of updating its development regulations as mandated by Washington's recently enacted middle housing and accessory dwelling unit legislation.





The legislation, aimed at increasing housing diversity and affordability, requires cities of a certain size to permit middle housing types in all zoning districts predominantly zoned for residential use.



The City of Lake Forest Park Planning Commission has been reviewing draft amendments to the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC) pertaining to the middle housing and accessory dwelling unit legislation.



The public hearing will focus on those amendments that are intended to govern middle housing types required for a Tier 3 city and accessory dwelling units within the city.



The public hearing will be conducted during the Planning Commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.





The meeting will begin at 7:00pm. and the public hearing will commence shortly thereafter



Written and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.



and be held in the Council Chambers upstairs at the Lake Forest Park City Hall located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park. Written and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.





The public hearing is intended primarily to provide an opportunity for public testimony regarding draft code amendments and potential alternatives regarding the following topics, including but not limited to:



LFPMC 17.04.050 Definitions

LFPMC 17.12 Short Subdivisions and Dedications

LPFMC 18.08 Definitions

LPFMC 18.12 Zoning Map

LPFMC 18.16 RS-20 Single Family, Residential Low

LPFMC 18.18 RS-15 Single Family Residential, Moderate

LPFMC 18.45 SG-SFR Southern Gateway Residential

LPFMC 18.50.050 Accessory Dwelling Units

LFPMC 18.58.030 Parking spaces required

LFPMC 18.62.080 Landscape Types



Environmental Review: The City has reviewed the proposed non-project action for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for the proposal.



If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may submit written comments as provided below prior to the public hearing. All comments received will be forwarded to the Planning Commission.



Send comments by e-mail to:



Or mail comments to:



Mark Hofman

Community Development Director

City of Lake Forest Park

17425 Ballinger Way NE

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



After the public hearing is closed, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council on the proposed LFPMC amendments. There will be additional opportunities to comment on the code amendments with the City Council at an additional public hearing on a future date.





