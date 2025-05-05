LFP Planning Commission public hearing on middle housing and ADUs May 13, 2025
Monday, May 5, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF LAKE FOREST PARK PLANNING COMMISSION
The City of Lake Forest Park is in the process of updating its development regulations as mandated by Washington’s recently enacted middle housing and accessory dwelling unit legislation.
The City of Lake Forest Park Planning Commission has been reviewing draft amendments to the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC) pertaining to the middle housing and accessory dwelling unit legislation.
The public hearing will focus on those amendments that are intended to govern middle housing types required for a Tier 3 city and accessory dwelling units within the city.
The public hearing will be conducted during the Planning Commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
The meeting will begin at 7:00pm. and the public hearing will commence shortly thereafter and be held in the Council Chambers upstairs at the Lake Forest Park City Hall located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
Written and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.
Written and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.
Draft Code Amendments Pertaining to Middle Housing & Accessory Dwelling Unit Legislative Mandates
The public hearing is intended primarily to provide an opportunity for public testimony regarding draft code amendments and potential alternatives regarding the following topics, including but not limited to:
LFPMC 17.04.050 Definitions
LFPMC 17.12 Short Subdivisions and Dedications
LPFMC 18.08 Definitions
LPFMC 18.12 Zoning Map
LPFMC 18.16 RS-20 Single Family, Residential Low
LPFMC 18.18 RS-15 Single Family Residential, Moderate
LPFMC 18.45 SG-SFR Southern Gateway Residential
LPFMC 18.50.050 Accessory Dwelling Units
LFPMC 18.58.030 Parking spaces required
LFPMC 18.62.080 Landscape Types
Environmental Review: The City has reviewed the proposed non-project action for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for the proposal.
If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may submit written comments as provided below prior to the public hearing. All comments received will be forwarded to the Planning Commission.
Send comments by e-mail to: mhofman@cityoflfp.com
The public hearing is intended primarily to provide an opportunity for public testimony regarding draft code amendments and potential alternatives regarding the following topics, including but not limited to:
LFPMC 17.04.050 Definitions
LFPMC 17.12 Short Subdivisions and Dedications
LPFMC 18.08 Definitions
LPFMC 18.12 Zoning Map
LPFMC 18.16 RS-20 Single Family, Residential Low
LPFMC 18.18 RS-15 Single Family Residential, Moderate
LPFMC 18.45 SG-SFR Southern Gateway Residential
LPFMC 18.50.050 Accessory Dwelling Units
LFPMC 18.58.030 Parking spaces required
LFPMC 18.62.080 Landscape Types
Environmental Review: The City has reviewed the proposed non-project action for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for the proposal.
If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may submit written comments as provided below prior to the public hearing. All comments received will be forwarded to the Planning Commission.
Send comments by e-mail to: mhofman@cityoflfp.com
Or mail comments to:
Mark Hofman
Community Development Director
City of Lake Forest Park
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
After the public hearing is closed, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council on the proposed LFPMC amendments. There will be additional opportunities to comment on the code amendments with the City Council at an additional public hearing on a future date.
Mark Hofman
Community Development Director
City of Lake Forest Park
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
After the public hearing is closed, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council on the proposed LFPMC amendments. There will be additional opportunities to comment on the code amendments with the City Council at an additional public hearing on a future date.
0 comments:
Post a Comment