Ridgecrest power outage

Monday, May 5, 2025


A power outage in Ridgecrest began just before 10:30pm on Saturday May 3, 2025. 

City Light estimated the restoration would be done by midnight Sunday.

It's the same area that was affected by the extended outage in January

NE 163rd from 5th Ave NE to the freeway, then south on 5th Ave NE to NE 155th, mostly on the west side.

Unless it's immediately obvious when crews are dispatched, no reason is given for outages ("investigating") and when power is restored, the notice is removed with no updates as to cause.


