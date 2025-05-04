Workshop in LFP: Understanding Today's Youth Addiction Crisis



The Lake Forest Park Police Department partners with Hopestream Community—a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting parents of teens and young adults facing challenges with substance use and mental health.









Parents also get live and on-demand access to expert-led content and conversations focused on mental health, substance use, and overall wellness. To ensure accessibility, sliding-scale membership options are available.







Join us for a special workshop!Date: May 24, 2025Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AMLocation: Lake Forest Park City Hall

Scan the QR code on the flyer to register.





Hopestream offers around-the-clock support, a free podcast, retreats, and a private online community specifically for moms.