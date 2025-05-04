Electronic Video Magnifier at Richmond Beach Library

Stop by the Richmond Beach Library to try the Merlin elite Pro, an all-in-one electronic video magnifier.





The desktop video magnifier (CCTV) features a full HD 1080p auto focus camera, offers magnification up to 70x, and has 32 viewing modes to optimize contrast and brightness.





The screen can pivot horizontally and vertically to provide a viewing position that best works for you.





The full-page text-to-speech (OCR) features includes a 13 megapixel camera, 3 OCR reading formats (full page text, full page picture, and single line text) as well as ability to save documents and pictures and export the files to your PC.









Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177 Library staff are happy to assist anyone interested in trying the device.







