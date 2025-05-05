Tribute to Edie Loyer Nelson from the Shoreline Historical Museum

Edie Loyer Nelson - April 25, 2025





Tribute from the Shoreline Historical Museum





It is with heavy hearts that we want to let you know of long-time board member Edie Loyer-Nelson's passing on April 25, 2025. Edie means so much to so many people and you can read the words from her family and information about her celebration here.



Edie Loyer Nelson

Our Board President, Armand Micheline, has shared some words below.





"Edie Loyer-Nelson and I have been friends for the past 45 years. She is directly responsible for my role with the Shoreline Historical Museum.





"Edie was a Shoreline resident for 55 years. She raised her two children by herself working as a Social Worker. Edie was also a Duwamish Elder who worked tirelessly for decades to see the Duwamish recognized by the Federal Government.





"Edie was an activist, mentor, community leader, an Elder in her Duwamish Tribe, a past President here at SHM and a long time board member.





"Edie was one of the drivers of Shoreline becoming Incorporated as a city. She worked with many in the legislative branch, and was deeply involved in making Shoreline and our surrounding communities the best they could be.





"Edie leaves an incredible legacy that is far reaching and meaningful. Edie was kind, focused, loyal, deeply caring for her community, friends, and family... She worked tirelessly with incredible dedication in spite of many personal challenges.





"SHM is grateful that in the last year, we were able to spend time with Edie and record her sharing her living history with us.





"Edie Loyer-Nelson will be remembered and revered by those who knew her. At SHM we will mark her memory and impact in our museum".





"From everyone here at the museum, take care of yourselves and each other.







