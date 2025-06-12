E-bikes distributed to selected Shoreline residents
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Transportation is Shoreline's biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, making up 55% of our total emissions.
Most of these emissions come from gasoline-powered cars. The goal of the city is to reduce these emissions by 60% by 2030, which will be a big challenge.
|E-bikes were distributed on Saturday June 7, 2025 at Ridgecrest Elementary
Photo by Seattle Poppy
To reach that goal, the city is encouraging biking and other transportation options that reduce driving in the community. Reducing community-wide driving also helps lower air toxics, as on-road vehicles are a major source of these pollutants in Washington.
In early 2025, the City was awarded a Washington State Department of Ecology grant to improve air quality and enhance connectivity in an overburdened community in Shoreline. The City is using this grant funding for Pedal Forward Shoreline.
|Residents who applied to the program and were selected
were able to pick up their bike on Saturday as Toby looked on
Photo by Seattle Poppy
Pedal Forward Shoreline is a program providing around 100 free e-bikes to residents who live in a select area of Shoreline from 145th to 165th and 5th to 25th. Program participants receive: An e-bike, with front and rear lights, a helmet, a reflective vest, and a bike lock.
The City of Shoreline has partnered with Cascade Bicycle Club to develop and deliver all of the classes, purchase and assemble the e-bikes, and get the e-bikes to residents.
