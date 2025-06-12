E-bikes distributed to selected Shoreline residents

Transportation is Shoreline's biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, making up 55% of our total emissions.



Most of these emissions come from gasoline-powered cars. The goal of the city is to reduce these emissions by 60% by 2030, which will be a big challenge.





E-bikes were distributed on Saturday June 7, 2025 at Ridgecrest Elementary

Photo by Seattle Poppy

To reach that goal, the city is encouraging biking and other transportation options that reduce driving in the community. Reducing community-wide driving also helps lower air toxics, as on-road vehicles are a major source of these pollutants in Washington.



