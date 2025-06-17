Kenmore to get mobile traffic safety cameras

Kenmore will use mobile traffic safety cameras. The council will vote on the locations where they can be stationed later this month.



By Oliver J. Moffat



At the June 9, 2025 meeting, the Kenmore council approved the use of mobile traffic speed enforcement cameras that would be relocated every two months instead of being fixed in one location.



WSDOT recently began using mobile traffic enforcement cameras to enforce speed limits in work zones, but the systems are uncommon in the region. They have been successfully used in Europe and some places in the U.S., such as Washington DC.

An illustration from the city shows what the mobile traffic safety cameras could look like





The city plans to spend $625,000 of KAPE funds on the 61st Avenue Sidewalks Project, $250,000 on a Narrow Bike Lane Sweeper, and $1,100,000 is earmarked for the Arrowhead Drive Sidewalks Project and the 80th Avenue NE Ped/Bike project.





The city also plans to spend $550,000 from KAPE on “pavement preservation.”







Since the red-light camera became active at the 61st Avenue and SR 522 intersection, red-light violations for left-turns have dropped to an average of one per day, and “pedestrian conflicts” have dropped from eleven per hour to one pedestrian near miss roughly every three days.Gross revenue from Kenmore’s traffic safety camera program exceeded $700,000 in 2024 and is expected to be over $3 million in 2025. After administration costs, the city is required by state law to spend excess revenues on traffic safety projects.The city spent $250,000 of KAPE revenue on the 73rd Avenue Sidewalks Project and $55,000 was spent on School Zone Upgrades (eg. Flashers).