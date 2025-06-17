Letter to the Editor: Strong schools make strong communities

To the Editor:





Shoreline









Public education is the foundation of a strong, thriving society. Whether or not you have children in school, or ever did, you benefit from an educated public. Public schools prepare future workers, voters, leaders, and neighbors. They ensure opportunity is not limited by income, background, or zip code.Supporting a public school levy is not just about helping today’s students—it’s about investing in a better future for all of us. Safe, well-funded schools reduce crime, grow the economy, and protect property values. They produce skilled graduates who contribute to the workforce, pay taxes, and care for our communities.Some might ask why those without school-aged children—private school families, retirees, or households without kids—should pay. The answer is simple: public education is a shared social contract. Just as we all support roads, emergency services, and clean water, we all share in the responsibility of educating the next generation.Even if your children are grown or attend private school, they will live in a world shaped by the education others receive. Their coworkers, doctors, and neighbors will come from public schools.A school levy is not charity—it’s a wise, necessary investment in our collective well-being. Let’s all do our part. Strong schools make strong communities.All registered voters in Shoreline and LFP should vote YES for SSD No. 412 Proposition No. 1!Amy Reed