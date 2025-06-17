Jobs: Department of Ecology Administrative Assistant
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Administrative Assistant (Administrative Assistant 3) within the Northwest Region Section of the Water Quality Program.
Location:
- Northwest Region Office in Shoreline, WA. 15700 Dayton Ave N.
- The salary listed includes an additional 5% premium pay due to the position location in King County.
- Upon hire, you must live within a commutable distance from the duty station.
- This position is eligible for telework and flexible schedule options.
- A minimum of three days per week is required in the office.
- Schedules are dependent upon position needs and are subject to change.
- Apply by June 22, 2025
- This position will remain open until filled. The agency reserves the right to make a hire at any time after application review begins. Applications received after the above may not be considered.
- The salary listed includes the scheduled 3% general salary increase and the new pay range for the Administrative Assistant 3 classification. Both of these pay increases go into effect on July 1, 2025.
