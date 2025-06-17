Jobs: Department of Ecology Administrative Assistant

The Department of Ecology is hiring an Administrative Assistant (Administrative Assistant 3) within the Northwest Region Section of the Water Quality Program.

Location: 
  • Northwest Region Office in Shoreline, WA. 15700 Dayton Ave N.
  • The salary listed includes an additional 5% premium pay due to the position location in King County.
  • Upon hire, you must live within a commutable distance from the duty station.
Schedule:
  • This position is eligible for telework and flexible schedule options.
  • A minimum of three days per week is required in the office.
  • Schedules are dependent upon position needs and are subject to change.
Application Timeline: 
  • Apply by June 22, 2025
  • This position will remain open until filled. The agency reserves the right to make a hire at any time after application review begins. Applications received after the above may not be considered.
Salary: $49,454.88 - $66,414.60 Annually
  • The salary listed includes the scheduled 3% general salary increase and the new pay range for the Administrative Assistant 3 classification. Both of these pay increases go into effect on July 1, 2025.
If you’re interested in applying for this position or reading additional information, please follow this link:

