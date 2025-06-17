Business Spotlight: Eden Garden Cafe: A Cozy Bubble Tea Spot Bringing Sweet Vibes to Shoreline
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Eden Garden Cafe: A Cozy Bubble Tea Spot Bringing Sweet Vibes to Shoreline
Fresh snacks, flavorful drinks, and a whole lot of heart
Tucked into a friendly corner of Richmond Beach Road, Eden Garden Cafe is one of Shoreline’s newest go-to spots for bubble tea, sweet treats, and comfort snacks. Open for just six months, this locally owned café is already making a name for itself with delicious drinks, warm service, and a welcoming space that feels like home.
With a heartfelt vision inspired by family dreams, Eden Garden Cafe brings something special to the neighborhood, a place to gather, sip, snack, and smile.
Q&A With Eden Garden Cafe
Q: How long have you been in business?
We’ve been open for 6 months and are excited to keep growing with our amazing community.
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
My husband always wanted to own a bubble tea and dessert shop. This café is the realization of that dream, a place where we could share flavors we love and create a cozy space for others to enjoy.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
We serve snacks, fries, and bubble tea in a casual café setting. It’s a great place to stop by for a sweet drink, a savory bite, or a quick moment to relax during a busy day.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
The neighbors. The people around us have been kind, supportive, and encouraging, it really feels like a community here.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
We’re proud of our food and drinks, everything is crafted with care and served with love. Seeing people enjoy what we’ve created makes all the effort worth it.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
We try to do our best with every order. Whether it's someone’s first time or their regular visit, we want everyone to feel welcome and leave happy.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
Work hard! Starting something new takes energy and persistence, but it’s worth it when you see it come to life.
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
We support our neighbors by being a positive, caring presence in the area. We love connecting with the community and giving back however we can.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
We celebrate Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, July 4th, and our 1-Year Anniversary, stay tuned for specials and festivities!
Come Sip, Snack & Celebrate at Eden Garden Cafe
Whether you’re craving a refreshing bubble tea, a crispy snack, or just want to support a local, family-run business, Eden Garden Cafe is here with something sweet and satisfying.
Eden Garden Cafe – 1437 NW Richmond Beach Rd Unit C, Shoreline, WA 98177
206-832-9604
edengardencafe24@gmail.com
Stop by and treat yourself, you deserve it!
