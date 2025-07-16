

What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – July 16 - 22

Shoreline is buzzing this week with summer fun from live music and food trucks at Swingin’ Summer Eve to art showcases, used bike finds, feline adoptions, and even a nostalgic celebration of Playland and Aurora Speedway there’s something for everyone to enjoy!





Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:



Swingin' Summer Eve

Wednesday, July 16

5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Enjoy a midweek festival featuring live music by One Love Bridge, food trucks, photo booth, inflatables, and hands on activities. This is a free event, there is a cost for food from the food trucks. Free Family Friendly Event.



Artist in Residence - Paul von Bex - Final Presentation

Thursday, July 17

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

The Final Presentation for our Artist in Residence at The Cottage has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 17th. We apologize for the short notice of the schedule change, but we hope you can join us! Join artist Paul von Bex for the culmination of their residency at the Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. Paul identifies as a propagandist for queer liberation, creative exploration, and finding joy in an unjust world. During this residency Paul has been working with spray paint, pastels, acrylic paints, and digital illustration.



Flash Used Bike Sale

Saturday, July 19

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Join us at the Shoreline Tool Library on Saturday, July 19th from 10am–2pm for a special one-day-only used bike sale! Find your perfect ride from our diverse selection of pre-loved bicycles. Whether you’re seeking a commuter, a cruiser, or something for the kids, we’ve got you covered. All bikes are inspected and tuned by our knowledgeable Bike Shack volunteers, ensuring they’re ready for your adventures.



95 Years of Amusement: Celebrating Playland and Aurora Speedway

Saturday, July 19

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, July 19th from 11am-3pm at the Shoreline Historical Museum to celebrate the iconic Playland Amusement Park and Aurora Speedway! Play recreated games that were at Playland like the dime toss and ring throw and try your luck at winning prizes. Don’t forget to grab your bag of popcorn and make sure to cool off with some shaved ice! See racecars that cruised speedways across the Pacific Northwest including our very own Aurora Speedway, located across the street from Playland. Talk with racecar drivers and see the unique vehicles they drive!



Seattle Area Feline Rescue Home Run Adoption Event

Saturday, July 19

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Join SAFe on Saturday, July 19th to hit a Home Run for Adoptable Cats and meet Seattle Mariners 2-Time All-Star Pitcher Andrés Muñoz! Whether you’re ready to adopt or just want to cheer from the sidelines, come out and help us hit a home run for homeless cats in our community. Let’s make every cat part of a winning team!

Adoptable All-Stars: Meet a lineup of friendly, adoptable cats ready to go home with fans like you Game Day Specials: Enjoy discounted adoption fees on kitten pair adoptions and take-home starter kits for new paw-rents Educational Stations: Visit our Education stations for tips and resources to help care for your cat at home Fun, games, prizes, and a free drawing: Play games and enter a free drawing to win cat-themed Mariners items signed by Andrés Muñoz + A Special Bonus Appearance 2-Time All-Star Pitcher Andrés Muñoz (12-1 PM) What to Expect:

FREE! Neighborhood Picnic & Bouncy House & Free Sale

Saturday, July 19

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Come for Lunch, Bouncy House, Games, Free Sale & Fun! EVERYTHING FREE! EVERYONE WELCOME!



