The latest scam: A text from 'Amazon'

A reader sent in this warning:





Had an interesting text this morning. Said it was Amazon. Asked for my email and password.

After a 1/2 hour on the phone with Amazon, found out it was a scam, as suspected.

Amazon does NOT communicate through text.



Thanks for the heads-up, reader. I'm a little offended that I haven't received this one. But I'm sure that some version of it will show up.





The advantage of getting a lot of scams is that I often get multiple copies of the same pitch but all supposedly from different sources / vendors / whatever. No need for research.





--Diane Hettrick







