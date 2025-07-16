The latest scam: A text from 'Amazon'

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

A reader sent in this warning:

Had an interesting text this morning. Said it was Amazon. Asked for my email and password. 

After a 1/2 hour on the phone with Amazon, found out it was a scam, as suspected. 

Amazon does NOT communicate through text.

Thanks for the heads-up, reader. I'm a little offended that I haven't received this one. But I'm sure that some version of it will show up. 

The advantage of getting a lot of scams is that I often get multiple copies of the same pitch but all supposedly from different sources / vendors / whatever. No need for research.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 5:16 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  