The latest scam: A text from 'Amazon'
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Had an interesting text this morning. Said it was Amazon. Asked for my email and password.After a 1/2 hour on the phone with Amazon, found out it was a scam, as suspected.Amazon does NOT communicate through text.
Thanks for the heads-up, reader. I'm a little offended that I haven't received this one. But I'm sure that some version of it will show up.
The advantage of getting a lot of scams is that I often get multiple copies of the same pitch but all supposedly from different sources / vendors / whatever. No need for research.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment