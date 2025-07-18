U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy heads to the Arctic and stops over in Dutch Harbor

Friday, July 18, 2025

Healy in Dutch Harbor
Photo by Jan Hansen

On June 19, 2025, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) set sail through Puget Sound, making its way to the Arctic region.

The Healy, which is homeported in Puget Sound, is frequently seen in the waters off Shoreline.
 
Now, the Healy is on a vital mission to conduct high latitude science and research, contributing to our understanding of this critical area.

On the way, it stopped over in Dutch Harbor, Alaska where our photographer Jan Hansen, who has frequently photographed the Healy in our waters, got a good shot of it in Dutch Harbor.


