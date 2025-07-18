Collections Corner: The Ford Model T

Ford Model T in the collection of the Shoreline Historical Museum

From the Shoreline Historical Museum

Since the first electric car puttered its way into Seattle, the car has taken the Puget Sound region by storm and has completely transformed our area when the big thing was to acquire a fancy motorcar! 

A large reason was the added availability of Ford designed cars and the affordability that they present. 

Pictured above is the museum's very own Ford Model T. One of the largest items in our collection, this car is a key marker in telling a fascinating story of cars and their impact right here in our community.


In addition, this car's model appears in many other aspects of the collection, including a 1919 supply book and many different photos of people posing with their fancy cars! It is always an interesting to think about something so common in our daily lives and how they first came about in our collective history!



