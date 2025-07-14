Sunday sign-wavers not daunted by blazing sun
Monday, July 14, 2025
They were motivated by what they see as dangerous policies and undemocratic actions coming from President Trump.
Carrying signs and flags and encouraging vehicle occupants to join them next time, the attendees were participating in one of the regular "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving events.
The next Sunday sign-waving is July 20, same location.
There will also be a special National Day of Action dubbed "Good Trouble Lives On" in honor of Civil Rights activist and Congressman John Lewis.
This special event is co-sponsored by Indivisible Shoreline WA.
Donations of food and toiletries will be collected at all these events for distribution to local organizations for those in need.
0 comments:
Post a Comment