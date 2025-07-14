Sunday sign-wavers not daunted by blazing sun

Fifty people withstood blazing sun and temperatures in the high 80s to stand up Sunday at the Shoreline- Edmonds line.





They were motivated by what they see as dangerous policies and undemocratic actions coming from President Trump.









The next Sunday sign-waving is July 20, same location. These are organized for every Sunday in July, 1-2pm by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St.The next Sunday sign-waving is July 20, same location.





There will also be a special National Day of Action dubbed "Good Trouble Lives On" in honor of Civil Rights activist and Congressman John Lewis.





This will take place on Thursday, July 17, 2025 from 4:30 - 6pm at the Park at Town Center, across from Shoreline City Hall on Aurora Ave N, just north of N 175th St.





This special event is co-sponsored by Indivisible Shoreline WA.



Donations of food and toiletries will be collected at all these events for distribution to local organizations for those in need.



Donations of food and toiletries will be collected at all these events for distribution to local organizations for those in need.

Carrying signs and flags and encouraging vehicle occupants to join them next time, the attendees were participating in one of the regular "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving events.