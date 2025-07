Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market July 20, 2025

Get ready for one of the most anticipated events of the season — Crafts Day at the Market!

Stunning jewelry

Luxurious natural skincare

Hand-poured candles

One-of-a-kind home décor

Beautiful textiles and clothing

Stylish handbags, fine art, ceramics, and much more!

Sunday, July 20, 2025 from 10am – 2pm - 17171 Bothell Way NE Join us for a full day of shopping, discovery, and community as we celebrate the incredible creativity of Washington’s local makers. You’ll find an amazing selection of handcrafted treasures from talented artists, artisans, and crafters, all made right here in Washington State.Explore unique finds like:Whether you're shopping for yourself, picking up gifts, or just enjoying a beautiful summer outing, there’s something for every taste and style. With returning favorites and exciting new vendors, this year's lineup promises the best shopping day of the summer.Mark your calendar, bring your friends, and come ready to shop local and support creativity.