Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market July 20, 2025
Monday, July 14, 2025
Sunday, July 20, 2025 from 10am – 2pm - 17171 Bothell Way NE
Join us for a full day of shopping, discovery, and community as we celebrate the incredible creativity of Washington’s local makers. You’ll find an amazing selection of handcrafted treasures from talented artists, artisans, and crafters, all made right here in Washington State.
Explore unique finds like:
- Stunning jewelry
- Luxurious natural skincare
- Hand-poured candles
- One-of-a-kind home décor
- Beautiful textiles and clothing
- Stylish handbags, fine art, ceramics, and much more!
Whether you're shopping for yourself, picking up gifts, or just enjoying a beautiful summer outing, there’s something for every taste and style. With returning favorites and exciting new vendors, this year's lineup promises the best shopping day of the summer.
Mark your calendar, bring your friends, and come ready to shop local and support creativity.
