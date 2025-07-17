Shoreline Schools Business and Finance Director Art Clarke receives statewide honor

Shoreline School District Business and Finance Director Art Clarke has received the Washington Association of School Business Officers' (WASBO) highest honor, the John Jenft Outstanding Service to K-12 Education Award.

This award is presented to a member who has demonstrated extended, significant service to WASBO and the advancement of school business administration in Washington State.

This award honors the legacy of John Jenft (1925-2005), who served Washington’s K-12 education system for 54 years as a teacher, business manager, and consultant.





Known for his "Nuts and Bolts" budget analysis, Jenft’s work clarified school finance statewide. An active WASBO member since 1962, past president, and lifelong mentor, Jenft is remembered for his integrity, expertise, and commitment to education.





This award, presented to recipients selected by the WASBO Board, celebrates those who carry forward his spirit of service and professionalism.





Prior to joining Shoreline School District in July 2024, Art served as Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations for Chimacum School District, a position he had held since 2010.





Before his time as Assistant Superintendent, Art was Chimacum’s Executive Director of Business and Operations 2005-2010 and Director of Business and Accounting 1998-2005.





From 1995 to 1998, Art was with Educational Service District #123 as the Controller. And Art was Assistant State Auditor with the WA State Auditor’s Office 1988-1995.





Art is active with WASBO, for which he has presented training on school district budget and financial management, participated as a panelist for a session on financial analysis and stability, and was awarded the 2022 Rising Leader award prior to receiving this latest honor.







