Fircrest Urban Forest

Fircrest master development plan By Kathleen Russell By Kathleen Russell Save Shoreline Trees, Co-chair









Remaining trees along 15th NE to Hamlin Park Rd are on the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) site and approximately 15 trees will be cut down.





While these tree removals will be visible from 15th, tree removal placards are not required.





In addition, a Clearing and Grading permit has been issued to DSHS.









Due to project size, DSHS is required to fund the frontage improvements along 15th NE at the Fircrest entrance north to Hamlin Park Rd including tree replacements, a 10-foot- wide path for pedestrians and bicyclists, separated from vehicle traffic by a buffer of at least three feet where feasible, and pedestrian trails.

As stated in the Hearing Examiner Decision, issued May 3, 2024, there is the requirement that 80% of the trees on the Fircrest campus must be retained and an annual inventory of trees be submitted to the City of Shoreline. This allows 175 trees to be cut down for the construction of the new 120-bed skilled nursing facility, laundry and parking area.As stated in the Hearing Examiner Decision, issued May 3, 2024, there is the requirement that 80% of the trees on the Fircrest campus must be retained and an annual inventory of trees be submitted to the City of Shoreline.





There are approximately 2,444 trees on the Fircrest campus. No trees will be removed within the boundary of the protected historic Chapel area unless trees are determined as hazardous. The Chapel is a City of Shoreline Landmark recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. ( See previous article





With all of the upcoming changes, Fircrest will retain its urban forest. An example of how trees and development can co-exist.



I appreciate the time Shoreline Planning Manager Elise Keim spent answering my questions about tree removal at Fircrest.





