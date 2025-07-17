Fircrest Urban Forest
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Last week, 18 public right-of-way trees were cut down along 15th Ave NE, north of the Fircrest entrance at NE 155th St. (See article)
Remaining trees along 15th NE to Hamlin Park Rd are on the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) site and approximately 15 trees will be cut down.
While these tree removals will be visible from 15th, tree removal placards are not required.
In addition, a Clearing and Grading permit has been issued to DSHS.
This allows 175 trees to be cut down for the construction of the new 120-bed skilled nursing facility, laundry and parking area.
As stated in the Hearing Examiner Decision, issued May 3, 2024, there is the requirement that 80% of the trees on the Fircrest campus must be retained and an annual inventory of trees be submitted to the City of Shoreline.
Due to project size, DSHS is required to fund the frontage improvements along 15th NE at the Fircrest entrance north to Hamlin Park Rd including tree replacements, a 10-foot- wide path for pedestrians and bicyclists, separated from vehicle traffic by a buffer of at least three feet where feasible, and pedestrian trails.
There are approximately 2,444 trees on the Fircrest campus. No trees will be removed within the boundary of the protected historic Chapel area unless trees are determined as hazardous. The Chapel is a City of Shoreline Landmark recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. (See previous article)
With all of the upcoming changes, Fircrest will retain its urban forest. An example of how trees and development can co-exist.
I appreciate the time Shoreline Planning Manager Elise Keim spent answering my questions about tree removal at Fircrest.
