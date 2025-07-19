Shoreline Public Schools at the Shoreline Farmers Market today July 19, 2025
Saturday, July 19, 2025
|Shoreline Schools levy information at the Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday
Are you ready?
- Water?
- Sunglasses?
- 2025-26 school year calendars (English and Spanish)?
- Information about school meals for the year (English and Spanish)?
- Supplemental levy information to share with voters?
We are ready to greet you at the Shoreline Schools booth at today's Shoreline Farmers Market!
Stop by for a calendar, a pencil, or a chat. Or swing by to ask a question you have about the supplemental levy proposition on the August 5, 2025 ballot.
See you there!
