Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale this Sunday July 20, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Don’t Miss the Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale this Sunday!

Join us at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market on July 20, 2025 from 10am to 2pm for this wonderful summer tradition and discover a fantastic selection of pre-loved books for all ages and reading tastes—perfect for stocking up on summer reads!

While you're there, enjoy even more:
Summer Craft Fair – Unique handmade goods from local artisans
Farmers Market Favorites – Fresh produce, flowers, and more

Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE near City Hall



Posted by DKH at 4:00 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  