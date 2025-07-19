Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale this Sunday July 20, 2025

Don’t Miss the Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale this Sunday!

Join us at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market on July 20, 2025 from 10am to 2pm for this wonderful summer tradition and discover a fantastic selection of pre-loved books for all ages and reading tastes—perfect for stocking up on summer reads!







Summer Craft Fair – Unique handmade goods from local artisans

Farmers Market Favorites – Fresh produce, flowers, and more



Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE near City Hall












