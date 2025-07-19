Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale this Sunday July 20, 2025
Saturday, July 19, 2025
Join us at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market on July 20, 2025 from 10am to 2pm for this wonderful summer tradition and discover a fantastic selection of pre-loved books for all ages and reading tastes—perfect for stocking up on summer reads!
While you're there, enjoy even more:
Summer Craft Fair – Unique handmade goods from local artisans
Farmers Market Favorites – Fresh produce, flowers, and more
Intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE near City Hall
