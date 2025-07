Another free event this Wednesday! July 16, 2025 Cromwell Park, 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm.





Music starts at 7pm hosted by ShoreLake ArtsEnjoy a midweek festival featuring live music by One Love Bridge, food trucks, photo booth, inflatables, and hands on activities.This is a free event, there is a cost for food from the food trucks.