City of Shoreline Noon "Concerts"

Reptile Isle at Cromwell Park Tuesday July 15, 2025

The City of Shoreline is sponsoring midday entertainment. The first one was at City Hall on July 8, 2025 with Hawaiian dancers.

These concerts are free to attend and open to all ages. Concerts begin at 12:00 PM on Tuesdays through July 29.





Bring your lunch and enjoy the show!









