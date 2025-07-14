City of Shoreline Noon "Concerts"
Monday, July 14, 2025
The City of Shoreline is sponsoring midday entertainment. The first one was at City Hall on July 8, 2025 with Hawaiian dancers.
Here are the upcoming events - all at noon, of course!
Upcoming Noon Concerts:
July 15 Reptile Isle – Reptile Program, Cromwell Park, 18030 Meridian Ave N
July 22 Harmonica Pocket – Family Music, Cromwell Park, 18030 Meridian Ave N
July 29 Alex Zerbe – Juggler, Spartan Recreation Center Field, 202 NE 185th St
These concerts are free to attend and open to all ages. Concerts begin at 12:00 PM on Tuesdays through July 29.
Bring your lunch and enjoy the show!
