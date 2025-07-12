Lake Forest Park places public safety levy on November 2025 ballot





LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. – The Lake Forest Park City Council has approved a resolution to place a temporary, six-year police and public safety levy on the November 2025 general election ballot.





If approved by voters, the levy would raise approximately $1.4 million annually, dedicated exclusively to maintaining and supporting essential public safety services.





These services include police staffing and training, 911 dispatch, jail services, prosecution and public defense, and crisis intervention and mental health diversion programs.





“Our residents have consistently identified public safety as a top priority,” said Mayor Tom French. “This measure is about preserving those vital services and ensuring our first responders have the tools and resources they need to keep our community safe.”

The proposed levy would add $0.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value and appear on property tax bills beginning in 2026. It would remain in effect for six years, with annual adjustments based on inflation not to exceed five percent.





Rising costs for police operations, dispatch, jail services, and court-related expenses—compounded by a 24% increase in inflation over the past four years—have outpaced Lake Forest Park’s ability to collect property taxes, which are limited by state law.





Without additional revenue, the City faces difficult decisions about reducing public safety services. In the current budget, officials relied on approximately $880,000 in one-time funds and made over $455,000 in spending cuts. These temporary measures are not sustainable in the long term.





The levy includes exemptions for qualifying low-income seniors, disabled veterans, and other disabled residents as defined by state law to help protect those on fixed incomes.





“Lake Forest Park has worked hard to be financially responsible and efficient,” said City Administrator Phillip Hill. “This proposal is about sustainability—making sure we can continue to deliver critical services today and into the future.”

For more information about the proposed levy and how it would affect residents, please visit





www.cityoflfp.gov or contact City Administrator Phillip Hill at phill@cityoflfp.gov



Lake Forest Park is a full service city, providing utilities, environmental and sustainability programs, and parks and recreational spaces for 13,680 residents. The city operates under a balanced budget and has a long history of passing its financial and accountability audits. Learn more at www.cityoflfp.gov







