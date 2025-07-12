Single-lane overnight closures on Ballinger Way in LFP for the rest of July

Overnight SR 104 / Ballinger Way lane closures starting Sunday, July 13, 2025 in Lake Forest Park for fish passage work





Single-lane closures also planned overnight on NE 185th St, 35th Ave NE



LAKE FOREST PARK – Several weeks of single-lane closures resume Sunday night, July 13, 2025 along State Route 104 and adjacent local streets for work on the Lyon Creek fish barrier removal project





During the closure, a detour will be in place for east and west Ballinger Way NE

travelers using 35th Ave NE and NE 195th St.

From 9pm to 5am Sunday nights through Friday mornings through July, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close one lane on SR 104, 35th Ave NE and NE 185th St. Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.



Crews will perform sewer upgrades beneath the state highway and surrounding streets during these overnight closures.





The existing 6-foot by 4-foot culvert is too small and poses a barrier to fish.

The culvert will be removed and replaced with a 24-foot structure.

Late this summer, crews will remove an existing 4-foot-wide culvert carrying Lyon Creek beneath SR 104 and install a new 24-foot structure. This work will require a 35-day closure, and signed detours will guide people around construction.



Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT

