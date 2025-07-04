King County Assessor John Wilson arrested and jailed
Friday, July 4, 2025
|Assessor John Wilson
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Councilmembers on the King County Council called for Wilson to resign when he was first arrested and charged with stalking his ex-financée in May of 2024.
Wilson is currently also a candidate for King County Executive.
Councilmember Claudia Balducci issued the following statement concerning the arrest and detention of County Assessor John Arthur Wilson for investigation of stalking while still under a restraining order.
“It is clear that John Wilson needs to address his ongoing and escalating behavior and resign as County Assessor.
"Alongside advocates for survivors of violence and intimate partner abuse, I have repeatedly called for Wilson to step aside.
"For too long, we have allowed people in positions of power to be shielded from accountability for abusive behavior.
"The people and employees of King County deserve better from their leadership. Assessor Wilson must finally accept responsibility for his actions and step down from public office.”
Earlier this week, Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts announced that he had entered the race for King County Assessor. (See previous article here)
