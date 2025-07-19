Get 'Roundabout Ready' at Shoreline event July 22, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Roundabouts being constructed on 145th

You're invited to a “Roundabout Ready” event to help prepare for safer streets

Event Details:

The City of Shoreline invites you to get Roundabout Ready at a special event between 7 and 8:30pm, Tuesday, July 22, offering a hands-on experience with a new roundabout simulator and updates on the 145th Street Interchange Project.

This event will highlight the City's commitment to traffic safety and public education by giving drivers an opportunity to learn how to navigate roundabouts before they open later this year. Roundabouts improve traffic flow and reduce serious crashes, but they can be unfamiliar to drivers who haven’t used them before.

Attendees can try out the roundabout simulator, ask questions about the new roundabouts, and learn about the improvements coming to the 145th Street corridor. City staff and project partners will be on hand to talk about safety benefits and what drivers can expect as construction wraps up this fall and into early 2026.

The City of Shoreline has made a substantial investment in both infrastructure and education to ensure a smooth transition to roundabouts. This safety-first approach supports the broader goal of reducing traffic congestion and collisions in the area.

Can't attend but want to try the roundabout simulator?

Find the City booth at summer events! (Weather permitting)
  • Saturday, August 2 - Shoreline Farmers Market, 192nd and Aurora
  • Saturday, August 16 - Celebrate Shoreline, Cromwell Park
More information

