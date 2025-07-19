The Kenmore Quickies opens in three weeks



's 5th Annual Short Play Festival, The Kenmore Quickies - Play It By Ear, opens in 3 weeks! As If Theatre Company 's 5th Annual Short Play Festival, The Kenmore Quickies - Play It By Ear, opens in 3 weeks!

Inspired by original music from our past nine main stage productions, these eight local playwrights have gone above and beyond, given 110%, and turned it up to eleven!! Each of their plays offer something unique, funny, strange, or magical.





Join us for any or all of our 4 performances, August 8-10, 2025. Tickets are only $20 and the Saturday matinee is "Pay What You Can"!





This popular event plays at the historic Kenmore Community Club located right in the heart of Brewery Row, which backs up to the Burke-Gilman Trail. 7304 NE 175th St





Walk, bike, roll, or stroll down to the KCC to celebrate the weird and the wonderful!





*** NOW WITH AIR CONDITIONING! ***







