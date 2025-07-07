Business Spotlight: Mattress City



For over 16 years, Mattress City has been more than just a place to buy a bed—it’s been a local business committed to service, quality, and giving back. Conveniently located between Costco and Home Depot on N 205th Street, Mattress City is proud to be Shoreline’s go-to destination for top-name brands, same-day delivery, and unmatched customer care.As the highest-rated mattress store in Washington with a Google average of 4.92 stars, Mattress City continues to prove that local, independent businesses can offer big value while making a meaningful impact in the community.16 yearsCustomer service is critical to be successful. We have strived to be the BEST!Not only giving back to local organizations such as Everett Gospel Mission, Casino Road Ministries, The Oso rescue, Samaritan's Purse, Mattress City was the only mattress store in Western Washington that remained open during the pandemic for the purpose of assisting people who needed new bedding who were recovering from Covid.Washington State’s Governor Inslee allowed Mattress City to help the many Section 8 housing organizations to supply mattress needs to those who were on the streets. Mattress City is locally owned and operated with three locations throughout the Puget Sound area. We also offer same-day delivery and carry the top name brand mattresses at the lowest prices!It’s a great community! We have even helped our Shoreline Fire Department employees with several mattresses. We are located in what we feel is one of the best areas in Shoreline. We are between Costco & Home Depot. A very convenient shopping area.This location serves a large community around the Shoreline area. Many of our customers love the fact that they don’t have to travel to a busy mall area to find one of the best mattress store options available.Mattress City is the highest customer rated mattress store in the State of Washington. A Google average of 4.92%.We get the opportunity to serve our community with superior mattress options with the personal service you won’t find anywhere else.During the pandemic, Mattress City was chosen as a health essential business to support the demanding needs of people in crisis by the Governor of Washington.I’ve always said to all our employees that you are to provide a Nordstrom type experience on a Ross Dress for Less price!We are one of the only mattress stores who don’t pay our beducators a commission! This is critical to the customer service that we provide because we don’t try and sell something that a vendor wants to push out the door. We listen to our customers' needs and show them what they need based on the issues they are dealing with. It takes the pressure out of the conversation when you shop at Mattress City.This is a fast-growing community and from our point of view being in Shoreline is critical to our business success.Many times each year we run promotions to support many local and far-reaching organizations. For example, back when the Oso disaster occurred we were there to donate free mattresses to those in need. Hurricane relief provided to Samaritans Purse, raising money for the Everett Gospel Mission has been an ongoing project for our company.Perhaps better security around our businesses. Recently someone smashed a car into the building next door to us to break in. Perhaps having an officer drive through the shopping area more often.To keep doing what we are doing and hopefully expand in other markets.Look for our seasonal saving events.Businesses like ours provide much needed help to the communities we live in. We give back so it creates a win-win situation. We believe it’s very important to support all local companies throughout our neighborhoods.