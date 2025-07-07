60 demonstrators at Sunday sign-waving at Shoreline-Edmonds border

Story and photos by Pam Mieth









Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, sign-wavings are planned for every Sunday in July, 1-2pm at the same intersection. The theme this month is "United, we stand. Divided, we fall."







A special rally and sign-waving march dubbed "Good Trouble Lives On" is also planned for Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Shoreline's Park at Town Center, Aurora Ave N and N 175th St, 4:30-6pm. Optional sign-up for more information on mobilize.us Sponsored by Indivisible Shoreline WA and Everyday Activists, the "Good Trouble" rally is part of a Nationwide Day of Action, which falls on the fifth anniversary of the death of civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, who famously said,





"Speak up, speak out, get in the way. Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America."



Shelf-stable food and toiletry donations for Hopelink will be accepted at all these events.







More than 60 people attended Sunday's sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line to stand up and call for a government that believes in truth, justice, fairness, human dignity, and the rule of law.