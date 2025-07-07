60 demonstrators at Sunday sign-waving at Shoreline-Edmonds border
Monday, July 7, 2025
More than 60 people attended Sunday's sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line to stand up and call for a government that believes in truth, justice, fairness, human dignity, and the rule of law.
Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, sign-wavings are planned for every Sunday in July, 1-2pm at the same intersection. The theme this month is "United, we stand. Divided, we fall."
Sponsored by Indivisible Shoreline WA and Everyday Activists, the "Good Trouble" rally is part of a Nationwide Day of Action, which falls on the fifth anniversary of the death of civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, who famously said,
"Speak up, speak out, get in the way. Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America."
Shelf-stable food and toiletry donations for Hopelink will be accepted at all these events.
