Washington State Library’s Research Library, Washington Talking Book & Braille Library closed to public due to budget shortfall

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Library (WSL) announced program closures for their research library and the Washington Talking Book & Braille Library and a restriction of services at those locations after funds to keep them open were not included in the signed 2025-27 state budget.

Both the research library in Tumwater, Washington, and the Washington Talking Book & Braille Library (WTBBL) in Seattle will be closed to the public beginning on July 1, 2025 and continue to be closed until further notice. Staffing and resource cuts at both locations made keeping them open and running impractical.On the last day of the legislative session, the State Legislature passed the 2025–2027 Operating Budget without including any of the $6.7 million requested to support library operations.





Impacts on Services, Communication





The Research Library in Tumwater will be closed to the public. Access to important historical and governmental collections will be restricted and digitization options are limited.





Subscriptions to genealogy databases will be discontinued, and the acquisitions of new materials will be drastically limited.





The Washington Talking Book & Braille Library in Seattle will be closed to the public and circulation of materials may be slowed.





Programming including multisensory story time, Low Vision Workshop, Touch of Braille workshop, and others will be canceled.





“These disruptions jeopardize equitable access to information for some of Washington’s most underserved residents unable to read standard print,” said Washington State Librarian Sara Jones. “While a newly signed bill will provide some funds in the future, the current funding gap is affecting our employees and important services now.”





This decision arrived amid a severe budget deficit for WSL, driven by a sharp decline in real estate transactions and loan refinancing, both of which contribute recording fees that help fund WSL.