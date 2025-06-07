LFP City Council appoints Ashton McCartney as interim Councilmember
Saturday, June 7, 2025
|Ashton Alvarez McCartney sworn in to interim seat on LFP City Council by Judge Grant
Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park
At a Special Meeting on June 5, 2025, the Lake Forest Park City Council unanimously appointed Ashton Alvarez McCartney to fill vacant Council Position 2. Ms. McCartney was sworn in on Friday, June 6, by Judge Grant and will take her seat for the first time at the Special Council meeting on Monday, June 9, 2025.
A lifelong resident of Lake Forest Park, Ms. McCartney has more than a decade of experience in employee-benefits consulting and most recently served as chair of the City’s Planning Commission, where she helped guide updates to the Comprehensive Plan and middle-housing policy.
Mayor Thomas French welcomed the appointment, noting, “Ashton’s deep roots in our community and her proven commitment to public service make her an outstanding addition to the Council. We look forward to her contributions as we tackle upcoming budget discussions and long-range planning.”
Council Position 2 will next be filled by the results of the November 2025 General Election, certified by King County. Ms. McCartney will serve in the interim.
0 comments:
Post a Comment