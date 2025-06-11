Time change for Pruning Workshop June 14, 2025

10 AM to NOON * Diggin' Shoreline is holding a Pruning Workshop on Saturday June 14, 2025 at the Ching Community Garden from









RSVP for this event using our regular volunteer sign-up link Please park in the Shoreline Community College South Parking Lot and walk over to the garden.

Suggested donation for the class is $25.00 (cash, credit, check, Venmo) payable at the workshop. All proceeds go to the Ching Garden.

* NOTE: Due to the large number of events scheduled in the area for this day,Learn how and what to prune safely in early Summer.This class will be hands-on, taught by Derek Fowler of Ironwood Landscapes. Derek is an ornamental horticulturist and nursery specialist with 30 years of pruning experience and the lead orchardist for the Ching garden.You will have the opportunity to make the cuts yourself. You may also bring one or two of your favorite loppers or pruners and we'll help you properly clean and sharpen them before making cuts.