Summer Soundwave! concert at Cromwell Park Friday for high schoolers

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Summer Soundwave!
Poster art by Rheyene Verduzco

Hello High Schoolers! This is event is just for you!

Introducing The Summer Soundwave! Enjoy an evening of music in the park, for FREE!

When? This Friday, the 13th open at 3pm. Music performances from local artists starts at 5:30pm.

Find us this Friday at Cromwell Park & Amphitheater!

  • Free popcorn and cotton candy with ASB card/id
  • Volleyball
  • Basketball
  • Airbrush tattoos
  • Tye dye
  • Buttons
  • And more!
Artists!

@silvermoonseattle

SnowCold

@effiehalll

@missmanagedband

18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Questions? Landerson@shorelinewa.gov


