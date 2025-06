Summer Soundwave! concert at Cromwell Park Friday for high schoolers

Summer Soundwave!

Poster art by Rheyene Verduzco



Free popcorn and cotton candy with ASB card/id

Volleyball

Basketball

Airbrush tattoos

Tye dye

Buttons

And more!

Hello High Schoolers! This is event is just for you!Introducing The Summer Soundwave! Enjoy an evening of music in the park, for FREE!When? This Friday, the 13th open at 3pm. Music performances from local artists starts at 5:30pm.Find us this Friday at Cromwell Park & Amphitheater!@silvermoonseattleSnowCold@effiehalll@missmanagedbandQuestions? Landerson@shorelinewa.gov