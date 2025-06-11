Summer Soundwave! concert at Cromwell Park Friday for high schoolers
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Introducing The Summer Soundwave! Enjoy an evening of music in the park, for FREE!
When? This Friday, the 13th open at 3pm. Music performances from local artists starts at 5:30pm.
Find us this Friday at Cromwell Park & Amphitheater!
- Free popcorn and cotton candy with ASB card/id
- Volleyball
- Basketball
- Airbrush tattoos
- Tye dye
- Buttons
- And more!
@silvermoonseattle
SnowCold
@effiehalll
@missmanagedband
18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Questions? Landerson@shorelinewa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment