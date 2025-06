Join the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce for a Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate the launch of the Shoreline Farmers Market 2025 Season!



The Shoreline Farmers Market is Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more.





The 2025 season begins on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 10am - 2pm.