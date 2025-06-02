LFP City Council public hearing on code amendments: middle housing and ADU legislative mandates

Example of one type of ADU The City of Lake Forest Park is in the process of updating its development regulations as mandated by Washington’s recently enacted middle housing and accessory dwelling unit legislation. The City of Lake Forest Park is in the process of updating its development regulations as mandated by Washington’s recently enacted middle housing and accessory dwelling unit legislation.





The legislation, aimed at increasing housing diversity and affordability, requires cities of a certain size to permit middle housing types in all zoning districts predominantly zoned for residential use.





The City of Lake Forest Park Planning Commission held a noticed public hearing on May 13, 2025 and then made a formal recommendation to the City Council. The City Council is now reviewing these draft amendments to the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC) pertaining to the middle housing and accessory dwelling unit legislation.





The noticed public hearing at the City Council will focus on those amendments that are intended to govern middle housing types required for a Tier 3 city and accessory dwelling units within the city.





The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council’s regular meeting on Thursday June 12, 2025. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm in the Council Chambers upstairs at the Lake Forest Park City Hall located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park . Written and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.







