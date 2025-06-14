Shoreline Farmers Market Kicks Off 14th Season with Pride, Produce, and Community Power
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
|Come for the produce and flowers, stay for the community.
Opening Day: Saturday, June 7, 2025 - 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM - 18821 N Aurora Ave N
SHORELINE, WA — The Shoreline Farmers Market is thrilled to announce the opening of its 14th season on Saturday, June 7, 2025, bringing fresh local food, vibrant community spirit, and inclusive programming back to the Shoreline Park & Ride 18821 Aurora Ave N.
The market will be open every Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM through October 25, 2025, extending its season to include all Saturdays in October for the first time.
A proud member of the Washington State Farmers Market Association, Shoreline Farmers Market is a farm-forward, grass-roots nonprofit that puts farmers first. Shoppers can expect a robust offering of Washington-grown fruits, vegetables, berries, meat, eggs, honey, and flowers, alongside prepared foods, baked goods, hot meals, handmade artisan products, and more.
|There is something for everyone at the Shoreline Farmers Market. All are welcome!
A Mission Rooted in Community
The market’s mission is to support local farmers and food producers, foster community connection, and increase access to fresh, local food. It centers inclusion, equity, food access, environmental responsibility, and the belief that small businesses can make a big impact. In addition to promoting a healthy local food economy, Shoreline Farmers Market serves as a platform for small business incubation and public education around food systems and sustainability.
"The Shoreline Farmers Market is more than a place to buy food, it is a space where the community can come together,” said Trinitee King (she/her), Executive Director.
“It’s a place where everyone is welcome, and where the roots of connection grow as deeply as the produce."
|Visit the Market every Saturday in June to celebrate Pride at the Market
Celebrate the 3rd Annual Pride at the Market
The 3rd Annual Pride at the Market will take place every Saturday in June, in partnership with the City of Shoreline. This month-long celebration uplifts LGBTQIA+ joy and inclusion through themed programming, family activities, performances, community partner booths, and vendor spotlights.
"Through the weekly themes of this month's SFM pride celebration, my hope is that people will become more comfortable using language that is inclusive,” said Emily Pacunski (she/they), Pride Steering Committee Chair and member of the Board of Directors.
“I envision an attendee experience that helps to increase understanding of the ways in which queerness intersects with every aspect of our lives.”
Other Events & Special Programming
- Opening Day – June 7
- Women Infants Children (WIC) Food Access Sign-Up Day – June 14
- Kids Day – July 26
- National Farmers Market Week – August 3–9
- DSHS Mobile Clinic – August 9
- Harvest Market (Season Finale) – October 25
|The Power of Produce (PoP) Kids Club kicks off on opening day.
The Power of Produce (PoP) Kids Club returns every other week, giving children $2 to spend on fruits or vegetables while engaging in fun educational activities. PoP is generously funded through community sponsorships.
Increasing Access to Local Food
Shoreline Farmers Market is proud to make fresh, local food more accessible through a range of food assistance programs, including:
- EBT/SNAP + SNAP Market Match (1:1 match)
- WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP)
- WIC Fruit & Vegetable Benefit
- Sun Bucks
The market also operates a Senior Food Delivery Program in partnership with the Shoreline Senior Center. This initiative delivers curated bags of fresh, local produce to income-eligible older adults—completely funded by community donations and sponsorships.
Accessibility & Amenities
- Easily accessible parking, including handicapped spaces
- Fully wheelchair and stroller accessible grounds
- Bike valet service provided by Urbanist Shoreline
- Located on the Metro bus line
- Pet-friendly (leashed, well-behaved dogs welcome)
- Concierge and shopping assistance available at the info booth
- Vendors accept cash, cards, EBT, SNAP Market Match, WIC, FMNP, and Sun Bucks
- Bike racks available
Volunteer
- Support the market by volunteering for setup, info booth, kids’ activities, music support, and more—no experience needed!
- Sign up at: shorelinefarmersmarket.org/volunteer
- Your support powers programs like SNAP Match, PoP Club, and senior food deliveries.
- Give today: wagives.org/organization/Shorelinefarmersmarket-Donate
- Sign up for the newsletter to get weekly market updates, vendor highlights, and special event info straight to your inbox: https://tinyurl.com/SFMnews
