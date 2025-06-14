Learn to clean your credit at Shoreline Library session June 11, 2025

Scale Your Score
Wednesday, June 11, 6-7:30pm


Cost: FREE

Learn to clean your credit.

Explore how to submit disputes, raise your credit score and deal with collections.

Presented by money coach Deborah Johnson Miranda.

If possible, please bring a copy of your credit report, which you can access for free at annualcreditreport.com or by calling 877-322-8228. If you need help, learn how to obtain a copy during the workshop.

Registration not required.


