King’s wins boys and girls state high school track titles

Kimberly Beard

Photo courtesy RunnerSpace.com

According to reporting in HeraldNet.com by Aaron Coe,





"King’s High School brought home two state titles on Saturday, in Yakima, winning both the boys and girls Class 1A state track and field titles.





"Led by strong performances in relays, distance and throwing events, the King’s girls compiled 95 points to finish 22 points ahead of second-place Lynden Christian. It was a tighter race for the boys, who won by a half point over Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), outscoring the Eagles 66.5 to 66. South Whidbey finished third with 63."





King's Kimberly Beard dominated the hammer throw, winning in Yakima with a personal-best throw of 152 feet, 5 inches on her fifth try — more than 8 feet farther than the next best mark in state meets in all classifications this year.









On Sunday at the separate hammer throw competition at the Evergreen State College, Beard threw 176 feet, 5 inches - 20 feet farther than the runner up.







