Filing week for November elections May 5 - 9, 2025
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Next week is filing week to run for public office. Locally there are a number of seats that will be on the ballot on November 1, 2025 for terms to start on January 1, 2026.
Online candidate filing for 2025 offices is available 24 hours a day starting Monday, May 5, 2025 at 8am and ending on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 5pm.
Two positions will be on the ballot.
District 2 - incumbent Emily Williams
District 3 - incumbent Sarah Cohen
You have to live in the specific district to run for the office but everyone in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park votes in all races.
Shoreline City Council
Four council seats will be on the ballot.
Three incumbent councilmembers are up for re-election.
- Chris Roberts
- Laura Mork
- Eben Pobee
The fourth councilmember, John Ramsdell, has announced that he will not be returning, so his will be an open seat.
Jack Malek has announced for the open seat.
Any Shoreline resident can run for the council - there are no specific residency requirements.
Lake Forest Park City Council
Five seats will be on the ballot. Of four incumbents, so far one has announced a re-election bid. The fifth seat is vacant due to the death of Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi.
Semra Riddle
Position 1
Position 1
Jon Lebo
Position 3
Tracy Furutani - running for reelection
Position 5
Larry Goldman
Position 7
Lorri Bodi - Mark Muilenberg is running for the seat
An interim will be appointed to fill this seat until the end of 2025, when the winner of the election will take office.
Any Lake Forest Park resident can run for the council - there are no residency requirements.
