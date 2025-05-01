Filing week for November elections May 5 - 9, 2025

Next week is filing week to run for public office. Locally there are a number of seats that will be on the ballot on November 1, 2025 for terms to start on January 1, 2026.





Online candidate filing for 2025 offices is available 24 hours a day starting Monday, May 5, 2025 at 8am and ending on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 5pm.





School board District Director map

Shoreline School Board





Two positions will be on the ballot.





District 2 - incumbent Emily Williams

District 3 - incumbent Sarah Cohen





You have to live in the specific district to run for the office but everyone in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park votes in all races.





Shoreline City Council





Four council seats will be on the ballot.

Three incumbent councilmembers are up for re-election.

Chris Roberts

Laura Mork

Eben Pobee

The fourth councilmember, John Ramsdell , has announced that he will not be returning, so his will be an open seat.





Jack Malek has announced for the open seat.





Any Shoreline resident can run for the council - there are no specific residency requirements.





Lake Forest Park City Council







Position 1



Jon Lebo



Tracy Furutani

Larry Goldman

Position 7



Lorri Bodi

Position 2

Current term ends: 12/31/2027

Any Lake Forest Park resident can run for the council - there are no residency requirements.



Five seats will be on the ballot. Of four incumbents, so far one has announced a re-election bid. The fifth seat is vacant due to the death of Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi.